Attempted murder-for-hire case against Lynchburg man advances in court

“’They ruined my career; they ruined my life,’” Miller recited from what he said were messages Womack sent.

Later in the conversation, Womack said he needed the victim to be “snubbed,” which Miller said meant “murdered,” and discussed an exchange for money, saying he only had $2,700.

The man Womack texted contacted police and turned over the messages on his phone, Miller said. Miller then tracked Womack using the ankle monitor he was wearing because of the pending rape case. Once officers found Womack, they seized his cellphone and found it had largely the same messages on it as the man's phone.

In interviews following his arrest on Aug. 17, Womack said he was going to stop the process that day and claimed “it wasn’t supposed to be murder,” according to Miller. Womack told Miller that he was having trouble coming up with the money and was making excuses to back out of the deal.

Womack signed a plea deal in the sexual assault case Aug. 23, pleading to one count of forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration in exchange for prosecutors dropping the other sodomy count and the rape charge. He was sentenced to four years in prison and was ordered to have no contact with the two people he was allegedly trying to harm.

Judge Ellen White found probable cause to certify his new charges to the next meeting of a grand jury in Lynchburg, which is scheduled for Dec. 6.

