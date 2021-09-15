Attorney: No additional jail time for Lynchburg ex-teacher convicted of stealing women's underwear

A former Lynchburg schoolteacher and coach was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for breaking into his neighbors’ residence and stealing their underwear.

Kevin Charles Conway, 41, pleaded guilty in June to six counts each of burglary and petit larceny in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

A woman found Conway crouching in her closet when she came home to get ready for the gym on June 27 of last year, according to prosecutor Kelsey Parrish. He tried to give explanations for his behavior and delayed while she yelled at him to leave, then tried to flee after the altercation moved outside.

A neighbor saw what was happening and held Conway down as police arrived, Parrish said Wednesday while recounting evidence for Conway’s sentencing. A pair of the woman’s underwear that’d been stolen was found where Conway tried to hide — the first of several pairs, along with other stolen possessions, investigators found in Conway’s residence.

Though he was the woman’s neighbor at the Three Creeks Court townhouse complex, Parrish said the woman had never really met him. She started to notice some of her possessions going missing and changes or disturbances in the townhome in the late spring, then started to feel like she was being watched, leading to anxiety and interrupted sleep.