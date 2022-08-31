Attorney seeks to dismiss conviction in Campbell County rape case involving minor

RUSTBURG — A Campbell County judge said Wednesday he will review a request from the attorney of a Lynchburg man found guilty of rape in a case involving a minor.

Caleb Rashaad Nowlin, of Evington, was arrested in May 2021 on one count of rape by force, according to court records. A bench trial was held March 17 before Campbell County Circuit Judge John T. Cook where evidence was presented and, after taking time to review the matter, Cook ruled to find Nowlin guilty on March 29, said Chuck Felmlee, Nowlin's attorney.

Nowlin, 23, was set for a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Campbell County Circuit Court, at which time Felmlee asked Cook to dismiss the case. Felmlee argued evidence is insufficient to prove the victim was under age 13, as the indictment reads, when the offense was said to have taken place in Campbell County.

According to court records, the offense occurred Jan. 1, 2019. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Megan Shipman said evidence shows the offense occurred against the will of the victim under age 13 at a residence in Campbell County.

The defense didn't provide any evidence during the trial. Cook said based on the seriousness of the charge he needs more time before issuing a ruling on Felmlee's request. Nowlin remains in custody awaiting the outcome.