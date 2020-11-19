Authorities: Man arrested on manslaughter, DUI charges in meth-related Moneta crash

A Roanoke man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash in Bedford County that killed a passenger.

Neil Anthony Spencer, 63, was arrested Monday on charges of driving under the influence and aggravated involuntary manslaughter from the July 3 crash.

Spencer was driving a 1994 Jeep Cherokee west on Radford Church Road near Tuck Road in Moneta when, just after 6:30 a.m., the Jeep ran off the right side of the road, traveled hundreds of feet through a field and hit a tree, according to officials.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because of the crash, the Jeep became “engulfed in flames,” according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

Bedford County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John Wheelock didn’t identify Spencer’s passenger but said the person suffered blunt force trauma from the crash and died at the scene. Spencer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said at the time.

Wheelock said the trooper investigating the crash found probable cause that Spencer had taken drugs before the crash and obtained a search warrant to perform tests on samples of his blood. Those tests showed an elevated level of methamphetamine in his system.

Spencer is held in the Bedford County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 22.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.