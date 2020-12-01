Battery claim in lawsuit against Centra, security guard proceeds out of 2016 shooting

Moon dismissed Warner’s claims that her son was unlawfully seized by force and deprived of due process of an emergency custody order. He also dismissed claims of negligence on Centra’s behalf, medical malpractice of a behavioral health worker who partially handled the case and a claim that Centra had an unconstitutional policy of seizing patients and using excessive force against them.

Warner will be allowed to amend her excessive use of force claim against Wesley Gillespie, the security guard who ended up shooting her son after tensions escalated to a physical scuffle between them.

Reports and court documents state Jonathan Warner reached for Gillespie’s gun after he “snapped” and managed to get Gillespie’s Taser, which Warner misfired at another security guard before chasing him into an adjacent room and then trying to flee.

Gillespie shot Warner three times before Warner fell to the ground, then a fourth time in the back as Warner “began to get back up,” according to a report compiled by Michael Doucette the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg at the time. Doucette did not press charges against Gillespie, finding that he acted in reasonable self-defense.

Paul Valois, one of the lawyers representing the Warners, declined to comment for this article or say whether that claim would be amended.