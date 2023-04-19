BEDFORD — A Bedford area man convicted of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence in a May 2021 wreck that killed a Bedford County woman will serve no jail time, a judge ruled Tuesday in an outcome the deceased victim’s family requested in an act of forgiveness.

Jonathan David Larsen, 30, wept in court as Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike Jr. spoke after reading a letter from the family offering forgiveness for Larsen’s role in the May 22, 2021, wreck on U.S. 221 in Bedford County. Updike said in court the victim’s family members wrote that Larsen serving active incarceration will not bring healing and they “want to close the book” on the matter.

Updike, a former Bedford County commonwealth’s attorney and longtime judge, addressed how unique a situation it was to receive such a request for mercy.

“I’ve never in my 45 years read a letter like that,” Updike said.

Larsen also was charged with maiming causing injury. On the three charges combined, Updike sentenced him to 16 years with all jail time suspended, imposed a $250 fine and ordered that his driving license be suspended indefinitely.

Bedford County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lawrence Steele has said the late-night wreck involved a Chevy Tahoe driven by Larsen that crossed the highway’s center line and struck another vehicle. A couple, Paul and Janet Seal, and their grandson were in the other vehicle, Steele said.

Janet Seal had very significant injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, Steele said. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest, she said.

Paul Seal had significant cuts to the scalp and multiple fractures, among other injuries, and still can’t walk, Steele said.

When questioned by law enforcement, Larsen said he previously had played all day at a charity golf tournament and admitted to having “a bucket of beer” earlier, according to Steele’s description of the evidence in previous court hearings.

Two dozen supporters of Larsen attended the sentencing hearing Tuesday, all willing to testify on his behalf.

Dale Sides, founder of Liberating Ministries for Christ International, previously testified Larsen moved from Minnesota to the Bedford area in February 2021 to study ministry. At Tuesday’s sentencing, Sides said Larsen accompanied him to India twice on international missions and has become more focused on his faith following the May 2021 wreck.

Larsen’s father, David, traveled to the hearing from Minnesota and spoke of his son’s efforts in Celebrate Recovery, a Christian-centered program that helps participants with issues and addictions. The defendant’s grandmother, who traveled to the hearing from Iowa, testified of Janet Seal’s stepdaughter reaching out to the Larsen family.

Jonathan Larsen eventually met with Paul Seal, the grandson and other family in an “extremely moving” display of forgiveness, the grandmother testified.

Larsen’s boss, a granite marble manufacturer, described the defendant in court as “extremely honest, reliable” and a highly capable worker who will have a job there as long as he wants it. The employer also testified Larson was “destroyed” by the fatal wreck and told his employer he wishes he could have taken Janet Seal’s place in the tragedy.

Defense attorney Matthew Pack presented Updike a report on the crash that had a highlighted portion of a Virginia state trooper’s statement that Larsen did not appear to be drunk when questioned. Referring to the report, Pack said Larsen was tired from the charity golf event and fatigue played as much of a factor in the incident as alcohol consumption, adding that is not an excuse.

“It was an accident,” Pack said. “He’s going to have the felony hanging over his head.”

Sentencing guidelines ranged from zero jail time to three years and three months, according to Pack.

Pack said Larsen has taken full responsibility, showed remorse and noted the unique nature of the Seal family asking for no active incarceration.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen that happen in a case of this magnitude,” Pack said.

Steele said Larsen admitted to consuming alcohol at the scene of the wreck. His blood alcohol content was .12 over the legal limit and he had used marijuana as well, Steele said. He added Larsen has not taken some steps the prosecution feels is needed and mentioned a defense witness giving testimony Tuesday that contradicted a statement in the pre-sentence report that Larson has not recently consumed any alcohol.

Steele described the Seal family’s forgiveness as “astonishing” and said the court has to balance that with the need for accountability.

“The taking of a life warrants active incarceration,” Steele said.

As a condition of the suspended sentence, Larsen is on five years of supervised probation and is ordered not to operate a vehicle until properly licensed to do so, according to Updike’s ruling.

After the hearing Pack again expressed the uniqueness of the forgiveness the Seal family, who were not in the courtroom Tuesday, displayed to his client.

“This is probably the best way to resolve every case, honestly,” Pack said.