Bedford County authorities seek home invasion robbery suspects

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office seeks two suspects in connection with a home invasion robbery in Huddleston.

Early Tuesday, deputies responded to the 3800 block of Tolers Ferry Road. Victims said Travis Ray Asbury came to the house with an unknown man, produced a handgun and hit one of the victims over the head, according to a sheriff's office news release.

A second victim was tied up and the suspects stole electronics and a handgun, according to the news release.

Asbury might be in the Roanoke area. The sheriff's office said it has obtained multiple felony warrants and is investigating the identity of the other suspect, described only as a Black man.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Asbury's whereabouts and/or the identity and location of the unknown suspect to contact Investigator Burnette at (540) 586-4800, dispatch at (540) 586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Or, enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000, the sheriff's office said.