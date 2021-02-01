Bedford County authority sues cell tower company, alleging breach of contract

BRT closed leases with T-Mobile and US Cellular later in 2019 so they could also offer service through the Big Island tower, according to the lawsuit. Those leases would be void by law except for the fact that the providers were unaware of BRT’s “subterfuge,” making them “bona fide purchasers for value” whose leases “should not be disturbed,” the complaint states.

Instead, the authority is demanding damages from BRT for unjust enrichments that match the leases. Those unjust enrichment counts claim that BRT collected money it wasn't entitled to.

In one count, the authority demands $27,470 in lease payments that BRT has received so far, plus any future lease payments while the lawsuit is pending.

As an alternative to that, it demanded $769,000 in damages from BRT: the combined value of the leases with T-Mobile and US Cellular plus the amount the authority had spent on construction costs.

“BRT’s actions in acquiring the site and obtaining wireless carrier leases on the tower were transparent and made with the full knowledge and cooperation of County representatives,” Richards said on his client’s behalf. “The only issue that remained to be resolved was just and fair compensation to BRT for the land acquisition and an industry-standard commission on the leases.”