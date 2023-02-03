A Bedford County grand jury on Friday indicted two Goodview brothers accused in the February 2022 shooting death of a neighbor during a fight.

Keenan Irvin Perdue, 20, and Ricky Lynn Perdue Jr., 29, each are charged with second-degree murder. The two were arrested after the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 4 about a disturbance with shots fired in the 1000 block of Dawn Place in Goodview.

When deputies arrived, they found Omarkthyark English-Bey, 38, had been shot. English-Bey died from his injuries and the brothers were taken into custody following a brief search.

A witness to the incident testified at a Jan. 6 preliminary hearing in Bedford General District Court he lived on the same rural road in Goodview as the two brothers and English-Bey and from his home watched a dispute turn physical.

The neighbor testified he heard two gunshots and from his window observed the brothers rushing from a white SUV toward English-Bey, who was on his porch. During the argument, Keenan Perdue shoved a pistol in the face of English-Bey, who took a step back, while Ricky Perdue went back to the vehicle and grabbed a wrench from the trunk and started swinging at English-Bey, the witness testified.

English-Bey grabbed an object that looked like a pipe to block Ricky Perdue's strikes with the wrench, the two exchanged blows and went to the ground, at which time the neighbor saw Keenan Perdue shoot English-Bey in the side, according to the testimony.

The neighbor testified after English-Bey was shot, Ricky Perdue struck English-Bey with the wrench. The brothers left the scene, the neighbor went over to assist English-Bey, who was bleeding and gasping for air, and 911 dispatchers were immediately contacted, the witness said in court.

A grand jury does not decide guilt or innocence but determines if evidence is enough to send the matter to trial. A joint jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 25 in Bedford Circuit Court, according to court records.