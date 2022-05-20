Bedford County man charged with murder after infant's death

A Vinton man is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect after the death of his 2-month-old child, authorities said Friday.

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office responded Tuesday to the 2000 block of Saunders Road in the Vinton area of Bedford County in reference to an infant who wasn't breathing.

Deputies tried to resuscitate the child, but the child was pronounced dead.

"The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bedford County Child Protective Services as well as Bedford County Fire/Rescue for their assistance during this tragic incident," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "We would like to also extend our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to all the family members dealing with this tragic loss."