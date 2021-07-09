Bedford County man who shot two in Ford-vs.-Chevy argument sentenced

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Turner’s defense attorney, Brad Lindsay, called six witnesses who testified on behalf of Turner, including Tracy Bailey, several of Turner’s neighbors, his landlord, and the Rev. Paul Jackson, who said he conducted Bible studies and counseling with Turner over the past two years since the incident. All witnesses said Turner expressed remorse for what he had done, and accepted full responsibility for his actions. Witnesses — including Turner himself — testified since the incident, Turner had been sober, quitting alcohol cold-turkey.

Tracy Bailey called the incident an “accident,” adding her husband “punishes himself daily” for what happened, reminded of his actions by two bullet holes in their porch. Everyone had been drinking too much, and it all happened fast, she said.

Lindsay said over the past two years, during which Turner has been out on bond, Turner has been randomly tested for alcohol in his system nine times and passed every test.

“Words cannot express how sorry I am for what I’ve done,” Turner said before the court Friday. “I cannot take back what happened that night … not a day goes by that I don’t wish I could.”