Bedford County school bus driver charged with DUI
Bedford County school bus driver charged with DUI

Kimberly Leigh Ricketts

A school bus driver for Bedford County Public Schools has been charged with driving under the influence.

Kimberly Leigh Ricketts, 39, of Campbell County, also is charged with three counts of felony child endangerment, court records show.

A concerned mother contacted the Bedford County Sheriff’s office on Oct. 7, telling them her child’s bus driver was “acting suspicious during the morning elementary school route,” according to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Those complaints led to an investigation by law enforcement, as well as by school officials and the Department of Social Services, the release states. Ricketts was arrested Wednesday at the end of that investigation.

Court and jail records indicate she was released from jail after a few hours. She’s next scheduled for an arraignment Nov. 4 in Bedford General District Court.

Ricketts had been employed with Bedford County Public Schools since 2006, according to a school spokesperson, but didn't drive a school bus after the Oct. 7 incident and is no longer employed there.

