Bedford County woman with gun fatally shot by officers after confrontation

Law enforcement officers fatally shot a Bedford County woman early Sunday after she came out of her burning house with a handgun following an earlier confrontation with authorities, state police said.
Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, 29, of Goodview, was shot after Bedford County Sheriff's deputies and a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources conservation officer fired upon her. She died at the scene, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the conservation officer tried to stop a female motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet and not displaying a license plate, state police said.
The motorcyclist refused to stop, went to a home in the 100 block of Afton Lane in Goodview, and went inside.
The wildlife resources officer tried to make contact with the woman, later identified as Clevenger-Kirk, but heard no response. As he walked back to his car, he heard shots inside the home, state police said. He requested help from state police and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.
After several hours of officers trying to make contact with her, Clevenger-Kirk began setting fires inside the house, state police said. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, she left the home armed with a handgun, and officers opened fire.
At the request of the sheriff's office and the wildlife resources department, Virginia State Police are investigating. Besides the shooting, the cause of the fire, which quickly destroyed the home, is under investigation. No one else was inside the home at the time, police said.