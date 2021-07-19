 Skip to main content
Bedford man charged with severe child abuse

Derius Andre Moore

A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on charges of felony child abuse after law enforcement found a bruised and burned toddler, authorities said.

Derius Andre Moore, 21, is held without bond at the Bedford County Adult Detention Center. His charge is a more serious Class 4 felony because the child suffered severe injury, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call regarding a “possible child abuse incident” near the town of Bedford, according to a Monday news release from the sheriff’s office. The release doesn’t specify a street or block number where the deputies found a 4-year-old with “severe bruising and a burn to the body.”

They determined Moore was taking care of the child at the time and arrested him, the release states. Jail records indicate he was booked into jail soon after 1 p.m. Sunday.

