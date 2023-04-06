A Bedford man is facing 25 felony counts of possession of child pornography and recently was extradited back to the county to soon face trial, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Mark Staite, 54, was taken into custody March 15 by the United States Marshal's Service on those charges and on March 30 was extradited back to Bedford from another state, the sheriff's office said in a post on its official Facebook page. The sheriff's office began investigating a sexual assault case in November 2022 and through the course of a lengthy investigation discovered the suspect in the original case could be in possession of child porn, the post said.

With assistance of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, multiple devices were seized using a search warrant, forensically examined and a large amount of child porn was discovered, leading to Staite's arrest, according to the post.

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller in the post thanked the Springfield, Missouri Police Department; the Greene County, Missouri Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshals Service, along with local enforcement, for assistance in the case. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, Miller wrote.

- Justin Faulconer