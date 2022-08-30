Bedford man gets year in jail for attack that led to friend's death

BEDFORD — A Bedford man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the July 2021 beating death of his friend and roommate was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail.

Tyler Lee Booth, 22, initially was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Braeden Michael Bailey, 18. A grand jury later indicted Booth on the lesser charge. The two were close friends, and Bailey lived with Booth on Pinecrest Avenue in Bedford for a short time, Bedford County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney has said.

Stickney said at a previous hearing a Bedford town police investigator responded to a “suspicious death” call. Bailey was found unresponsive on the floor of the residence with blood coming from his ears, nose and mouth, she said.

An autopsy showed Bailey had a significant brain injury that caused major internal bleeding next to his left ear, Stickney said. The injury would have resulted in headaches and vomiting, and a bag in Bailey’s room showed he had been throwing up, she said.

Investigators learned through interviews that Booth, Bailey and Booth’s girlfriend were on a car ride when an argument erupted between Booth and Bailey. Booth told law enforcement Bailey kicked at his seat and Booth struck Bailey in the head, insisting it was accidental while acknowledging his actions contributed to Bailey’s death, Stickney said.

Booth’s girlfriend, who was driving, told law enforcement the argument centered on Bailey drinking Booth’s beer and not paying for it. Andrew Davis, Booth’s attorney, said the argument also was about Bailey’s underage drinking and his client not wanting Bailey to go down that path.

Booth's girlfriend told investigators Booth struck Bailey five or six times and described the sound of blows as “thuds,” according to Stickney. Booth’s girlfriend stopped the vehicle to intervene and told investigators Bailey said afterward he couldn’t see straight, saying she believed he suffered a concussion. A medical examiner would have testified the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, Stickney said.

At Booth's sentencing hearing Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court, Julie Wooldridge, the victim's mother, testified her son, a Liberty High School graduate, was a "go-better, energetic, always happy" and an amazing friend who cared deeply for others. His personality was bright and he lit up the room, she said.

"Everybody misses him so much," Wooldridge said through tears.

In reaction to Booth getting a year in jail with four years suspended, she said she is furious and feels Booth deserved much more time.

Wearing a shirt that said "I'll always love you son," she said the family trusted Booth and she can't understand how Bailey's death came at the hands of such a close friend.

Mark Wooldridge, Bailey's father, also cried while testifying with a photo of Bailey on his necklace.

"What kind of a person would do that to somebody?" he said of the attack. "I'll never get to see my boy again. And that's not fair ... I'll never understand how somebody can be that evil."

Jennifer Jessee, a family member of Bailey's, testified about the killing's devastating impact on Bailey's loved ones and asked that Booth get the maximum sentence of 10 years.

She said after the hearing she feels Booth's sentence was much too lenient and sets a bad precedent for Bedford County.

"It was a senseless, brutal murder in a rage for no reason over alcohol," she said outside the Bedford courthouse. "...As long as I say 'I'm sorry' and I'm in Bedford, it's OK, I'll get out in a year. It's not right. I think Tyler got off really easy and I think it's very unfair ... how do you beat somebody with your hand and walk away with nothing but a year?"

Booth's girlfriend testified Tuesday the defendant deals with depression, anxiety and "misses his best friend."

Stickney said two lives and families were forever changed by Booth's actions. "This is not a typical homicide," she said of the absence of a murder weapon and premeditation. "This is still a life that was taken ... this was absolutely a senseless death."

Stickney said Bailey's death could have been prevented, described the sentencing guidelines of six months in jail "woefully disproportionate" and asked for an upward departure.

Davis said Booth accepts responsibility and, when realizing the extent of Bailey's injuries, did what he could to help his friend. Booth knows he will live as a convicted felon and with the "collateral consequences" of that.

Booth is punished daily, Davis said, by knowing he made lives miserable for two families because of actions that occurred in a matter of seconds on a ride to get ice cream.

Judge James Updike Jr. said he doesn't question Booth's affection for his friend but the facts show he violently attacked and killed Bailey. The judge said he also took Booth's lack of criminal history into account.

Booth must be on good behavior for five years and is to undergo three years' supervised probation upon his release, according to the ruling. He had been released on bond and was taken into custody Tuesday.

Booth said he knows nothing he says will make up for the life lost and he hopes one day Bailey's family can forgive him.

"I would give anything to have him here," he said.