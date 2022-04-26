Bedford man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in friend's death

BEDFORD — A Bedford man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of his friend and roommate who sustained injuries during an argument.

Tyler Lee Booth, 22, initially was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Braeden Michael Bailey, 18, in July 2021. Booth was indicted in January on the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, court records show.

The two were friends, and Bailey lived with Booth on Pinecrest Avenue in Bedford for a short time, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney said at Booth’s bond hearing in July 2021.

Stickney said Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court a Bedford town police investigator responded a “suspicious death” call on July 21, 2021. Bailey was found unresponsive on the floor of the residence with blood coming from his ears, nose and mouth, according to Stickney.

An autopsy showed Bailey had a significant brain injury that caused major internal bleeding next to his left ear, Stickney said. The injury would have resulted in headaches and vomiting, and a bag in Bailey’s room showed he had been throwing up, she said.

Investigators learned through interviews that Booth, Bailey and the defendant's girlfriend were on a car ride when an argument erupted between Booth and Bailey. Booth told law enforcement Bailey kicked at his seat and Booth struck Bailey in the head, insisting it was accidental while acknowledging his actions contributed to Bailey’s death, Stickney said.

Booth’s girlfriend, who was driving, told law enforcement the argument centered on Bailey drinking Booth’s beer and not paying for it. Andrew Davis, Booth’s attorney, said the argument also was about Bailey’s underage drinking and his client not wanting Bailey to go down that path.

The girlfriend told investigators Booth struck Bailey five or six times and described the sound of blows as “thuds,” said Stickney. Booth’s girlfriend stopped the vehicle to intervene and told investigators Bailey said afterward he couldn’t see straight, saying she believed he suffered a concussion.

If a trial were held, a medical examiner would have testified the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and it was a homicide, Stickney said.

Davis said the case was tragic for the families of Booth and Bailey. Booth described Bailey to law enforcement as like a little brother, Davis said.

The three had gone to get ice cream when Booth struck Bailey in the vehicle, and the defendant recalled hitting him twice, Davis said. Bailey had headaches afterward and refused to go to the hospital, said Davis.

Booth attempted CPR on Bailey when he was unresponsive at the residence and felt responsible for his death. Booth did not intend for it to happen and accepts responsibility, said Davis.

“He did everything he could to save who he referred to then as his little brother,” Davis said.

Booth remains released on bond while awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in Bedford Circuit Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.