Bedford man pleads guilty in child abuse, neglect case

A Bedford man pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of felony child abuse in a case involving a child who was found by law enforcement nearly a year ago with bruises and a burn.

Derius Andre Moore, 22, was arrested following the July 18, 2021 incident.

Deputies received a call regarding a “possible child abuse incident” near the town of Bedford, according to a July 2021 news release from the sheriff’s office that said a 4-year-old was found with “severe bruising and a burn to the body.”

Prosecutor Lawrence Steele said during a hearing Friday in Bedford County Circuit Court that Moore admitted in an interview with law enforcement he was upset with the child and struck the child eight times with his shoe.

The burn was caused from Moore putting the child in hot water, and Moore didn't know how hot the water was, Steele said.

Another child had similar signs of abuse from Moore, Steele said. The commonwealth reduced one of the charges from a Class 4 felony to a Class 6.

Moore apologized in court Friday to all parties involved in the matter. He is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 14.

