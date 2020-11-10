 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bedford man pleads guilty in shooting that injured two children
top story

Bedford man pleads guilty in shooting that injured two children

{{featured_button_text}}

BEDFORD — A man charged in an April shooting that left two young boys injured by shattered vehicle window glass pleaded guilty to downgraded charges on Tuesday.

Ricky Darnell Blake, 45, of Bedford, was charged with maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in a felony, possessing a firearm as a violent felon and two counts of malicious wounding from the April 5 shooting.

In exchange for guilty pleas Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court, Bedford Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Dolen dropped the charge of using a firearm as a felony and downgraded the charges of malicious wounding and maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle to unlawful wounding and unlawfully shooting into an occupied vehicle, which bear shorter ranges of sentencing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blake was at his home the evening of April 5 when he got into an “altercation” with another man, Dolen told the court. He retrieved a rifle from his home and shot at the man’s vehicle as it was leaving, shattering the back windshield.

Two boys sitting in the middle of the back seat, ages 5 and 7, were injured by the shattered glass, Dolen said.

Blake’s attorney, Ronnie West, said his client had no intent to harm the children that evening.

Judge James Updike found Blake guilty of the four charges to which he pleaded on Tuesday. He’ll be able to remain out of jail on bond, and his next court date will be on Jan. 26.

Ricky Darnell Blake

Ricky Darnell Blake

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert