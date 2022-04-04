Bedford man pleads guilty to attacking woman with a knife outside store

BEDFORD — A Bedford man pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated malicious wounding and abduction in connection with a November 2020 attack on a woman outside a convenience store.

The woman was flown to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times, the Bedford Police Department said at the time when Ryan Odell Crenshaw, 43, was arrested. Officers responded to the Kornerstone Market, at the intersection of U.S. 221 and Oakwood Street, for calls of a disturbance, and witnesses said they observed Crenshaw beating a woman inside a car parked outside the convenience store, police have said.

Bedford Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance said Monday in Bedford County Circuit Court that Crenshaw and the victim had been in a relationship that was over when the attack happened. She had moved into a residence on Oakwood Street with a family member, and on Nov. 23, 2020, he showed up, saying his car had broken down, Nance said.

The victim refused to let Crenshaw in the family member's residence, Nance said. At midday when she left to run an errand, Crenshaw jumped in front of the vehicle, got into the passenger seat, held a pocketknife to her and told the victim to drive to the Blue Ridge Parkway, where he intended to kill her, Nance said.

She pulled into the market instead, and the two got out of the car, Nance said. Surveillance video showed Crenshaw attacking the woman with punches and kicks, the prosecutor said.

He struck her at least 17 times with the utility knife, and the blade broke off in the woman's elbow, Nance said.

Numerous witnesses observed the attack and attempted to intervene, Nance said. Crenshaw was arrested at the scene without incident, police have said.

Crenshaw told law enforcement, "I should have cut her throat, but I am merciful," Nance said. The defendant told a magistrate he wishes he could have cut her head off with a machete, Nance said.

The victim was hospitalized for days, had 23 stitches and suffered fractures in the attack, Nance said. She still has nerve damage on the left side of her neck, he said.

The commonwealth will cap the amount of sentencing sought at no more than 30 years, Nance told Judge James Updike. Two other felony charges, malicious wounding and obstructing, were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 20 in Bedford County Circuit Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.