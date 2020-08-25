Bedford man pleads guilty to robbing Montvale store, sentenced to 4 years

A Bedford man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of armed robbery of a business and using a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with a May 2019 incident at a Montvale store.

Kolin Minnick, 19, was sentenced Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court to one year in jail on the robbery, with nine years suspended, and another three years on the firearm charge, according to court records. Minnick and three co-defendants were charged with stealing cigarettes and more than $1,000 in cash from the Roadside Market convenience store in Montvale on May 20, 2019.

Dallas James Stewart, 20, of Lynchburg, was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in a felony. Destiny Meador, 21, of Montvale, and Amber Mawyer, 19, of Lynchburg, are both charged with being accessory to robbery.

The store clerk testified at a July 2019 preliminary hearing in Bedford General District Court that two masked individuals burst in the door around 9 p.m. that night, with one brandishing a long gun at him and demanding money. He said he gave the robbers cash and Newport cigarettes and they left within 45 seconds of entering.