BEDFORD — A Bedford man who pleaded guilty to breaking into the former Bedford Middle School building and setting it ablaze was given a six-year prison sentence Friday.

Daniel Jared Flint, 24, already has served just more than half of the sentence after Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike Jr. credited him with time since his early 2020 arrest.

Flint was arrested Feb. 19, 2020, on charges of arson and burglary in connection with the fire. Firefighters on Jan. 23, 2020, first arrived at the former school on Longwood Avenue at about 3 a.m. to find a widespread fire they believed had been burning well before a 911 call came in. Multiple crews responded to the scene and battled the blaze for hours.

The structure, now slated to become apartments, suffered heavy interior damage from the incident that resulted in no injuries.

Flint pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2021 but his mental health issues and other aspects involved led to the delay in sentencing.

Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance has said Flint voluntarily admitted to police he broke in through a side window and set aerosol cans alight in different spots. At Friday’s sentencing Nance said the commonwealth fully understands Flint’s mental health is a huge aspect of the case.

Nance said several years prior to the arson, Flint attempted to burn down his parents’ home and in April 2018 was sentenced to jail time for two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle. Attempts to rehabilitate him outside of incarceration unfortunately have been “an unmitigated disaster,” Nance said.

Flint dropped out of court-ordered treatment and discontinued medication, Nance said. Nearly two years after his initial sentencing, he set fire to an architectural cornerstone in Bedford, the prosecutor said in laying out public safety concerns raised by the defendant’s actions.

“He put many people's lives and many people's property in danger,” Nance said of the massive blaze’s threat to firefighters and surrounding property owners.

Michael Lonchar, Flint’s attorney, said the defendant is a smart yet troubled young man who has many issues stemming from his autism, which has affected his worldview and social interactions. Flint functions much like an adolescent boy, Lonchar said.

“This case is unique and will call for unique conditions to be set,” Lonchar told Updike.

Lonchar said since Flint’s diagnosis at age 7 he has dealt with various issues and aged out of a program that was crucial for him at age 18. He said Flint also dealt with harmful effects of bullying in school, which heavily escalated in his middle and high school years.

Lonchar said Flint likes playing with Lego and needs structure in a setting where he can be monitored aside from prison. He asked Flint be sentenced to time served, which is three years and a month, and suggested he wear a home monitoring device.

During questioning with law enforcement, Flint said he “wanted to watch it burn” in describing the former school where he was traumatized. Flint was upset by horrible memories there and his autism manifested itself into anger, Lonchar said.

“This is a tough case for everyone involved,” Lonchar said, adding: “At this stage, he’s done everything he can to take responsibility for his actions.”

Flint held his left hand tightly to his chin as Lonchar described his extensive background and declined to speak when given the opportunity to do so by Updike.

Nance disputed the defense’s statements that Flint cooperated with the investigation.

Flint threatened to kill his father, held a knife to his own throat and has been a danger to others, Nance said, adding the defendant has not followed previous court-ordered conditions.

“He did none of those things and reoffended less than two years later,” Nance said.

Updike, who previously sentenced Flint in April 2018, said when he heard of what transpired in the fire and subsequent arrest he recalled thinking: “He must have really hated that school.”

The judge spoke of the negative effects of bullying and said if Flint had not come before him before with criminal charges he might have been more sympathetic in that regard.

Updike sentenced Flint to 21 years overall, including a probation violation, and suspended all but six years.

Upon release, Flint is not to possess or be around firearms and weapons, be on supervised probation for seven years and must pay $500 in restitution to the Bedford Community Orchestra, which sustained damage to equipment from the fire, the judge ruled.

Nance said the court has found Flint also is liable more than $37,000 in restitution but was not ordered to pay it back as a condition of his sentence, meaning he can be sued for those damages through civil litigation.

Updike said a hearing will be set prior to Flint’s release so he won’t be released from custody without a plan in place for his treatment, counseling, living arrangements and education, noting what was court-ordered five years ago didn’t work.

“I would like to see this court try to do it a little better next time,” Updike said.