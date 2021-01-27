Bedford man sentenced in vehicle shooting that injured two children

BEDFORD — A Bedford man was sentenced Tuesday to more than six years in prison for shooting at a car and injuring two young boys with the resulting shattered glass.

Ricky Darnell Blake, 46, pleaded guilty in an agreement to unlawfully shooting into an occupied vehicle, possessing a firearm as a violent felon and two counts of unlawful wounding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At that November hearing, prosecutor Christopher Dolen said Blake got into an argument with another man on April 5 of last year outside his home on Old Country Road. Blake then shot at the man’s vehicle as it left his house with a rifle he’d retrieved.

The shot broke the back windshield glass and injured two boys, who were 5 and 7 years old at the time.

Dolen and Ronnie West, Blake’s attorney, agreed to sentencing him to a total of six years and four months, five of those years being a mandatory minimum sentence for possessing a firearm as a violent felon.

Blake will have until March 5 to report to jail for service of his sentence. Afterward, he’s ordered to serve two years of supervised probation, be on good behavior for 12 years and will be forbidden any contact with the victims.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.