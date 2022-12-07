Bedford man sentenced on child abuse charges

A Bedford man was sentenced Tuesday to two years behind bars on a pair of felony child abuse charges.

Derius Andre Moore, 22, was arrested following a July 2021 incident involving a child whom law enforcement officers found with bruises and a burn. A 4-year-old found in a residence near the town of Bedford had “severe bruising and a burn to the body,” according to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Bedford County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lawrence Steele said at a previous hearing in Bedford Circuit Court that Moore admitted to law enforcement he was upset with the child and struck the victim eight times with a shoe. The burn came from Moore putting the child in hot water, Steele said.

Another child had similar signs of abuse from Moore, according to Steele.

Moore pleaded guilty to both charges July 1 in Bedford Circuit Court and apologized to all parties involved. He has three years of suspended jail time and two years of supervised probation as part of the sentencing, court records show.