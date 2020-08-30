Bedford man sentenced to 25 years on child sex abuse charges

BEDFORD — A Bedford man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child in 2016.
Christoper Lee Carpenter, 25, was found guilty in November 2019 after entering pleas in Bedford County Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count each of rape and forcible sodomy.
Bedford Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance said the victim, who was 6 years old at the time of the offenses, told her foster mother about being sexually assaulted by her babysitter.
Carpenter was sentenced Friday. He has been in custody since his September 2018 arrest.
The victim's therapeutic foster mother testified at a sentencing hearing the girl suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety and other issues because of Carpenter. Nance said Carpenter sexually abused the girl on four occasions.
"The reality is we're here because Mr. Carpenter destroyed a 6-year-old child," Nance said.
Carpenter took advantage of the child, and she and her family deal with the effects of his crimes each day, Nance said. He argued for at least a 50-year sentence or higher.
While addressing sentencing aspects of the case, Nance said a rape of a child by an adult in her own home adds only one year and six months of punishment, which he added shows how "ridiculous" putting numbers toward criminal behavior is.
"Our victim in this case is going to be in a perpetual cycle of terror each day when this man is released," Nance said.
Brad Lindsay, Carpenter's attorney, said his client had a tumultuous upbringing and was sexually abused and physically assaulted during his childhood. Carpenter was introduced to heavy illegal drug use by family members as a juvenile and had no prior criminal history prior to the charges, Lindsay said.
Carpenter told Judge James Updike he takes full responsibility and wishes he could go back and change what he did. He acknowledged his actions caused much hurt and pain and he will always live with the regret.
"This case is real bad, it's real bad," Updike told the defendant.
Updike sentenced Carpenter to 65 years on the combined charges, suspended 40 years, ordered supervised probation for 10 years upon release and credited time served to go towards the sentence. Carpenter must register as a sex offender, have no contact with the victim and have no unsupervised contact with minors, according to his sentence.
Nance said after the hearing the low end of the sentencing guidelines called for 18 to 19 years. He believes Carpenter's incarceration should be much more extensive.
"I'm extremely disappointed by the outcome received," he said.
