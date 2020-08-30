Bedford man sentenced to 25 years on child sex abuse charges

"Our victim in this case is going to be in a perpetual cycle of terror each day when this man is released," Nance said.

Brad Lindsay, Carpenter's attorney, said his client had a tumultuous upbringing and was sexually abused and physically assaulted during his childhood. Carpenter was introduced to heavy illegal drug use by family members as a juvenile and had no prior criminal history prior to the charges, Lindsay said.

Carpenter told Judge James Updike he takes full responsibility and wishes he could go back and change what he did. He acknowledged his actions caused much hurt and pain and he will always live with the regret.

"This case is real bad, it's real bad," Updike told the defendant.

Updike sentenced Carpenter to 65 years on the combined charges, suspended 40 years, ordered supervised probation for 10 years upon release and credited time served to go towards the sentence. Carpenter must register as a sex offender, have no contact with the victim and have no unsupervised contact with minors, according to his sentence.

Nance said after the hearing the low end of the sentencing guidelines called for 18 to 19 years. He believes Carpenter's incarceration should be much more extensive.

"I'm extremely disappointed by the outcome received," he said.

