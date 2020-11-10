Bedford murder defendant granted $50,000 bond

A Bedford woman charged with second-degree murder of a man who died after being found with a knife wound was granted $50,000 bond late last week.

Laurie Lynn Coleman, 37, was arrested early in the morning on Oct. 28 after Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 977 Salem Turnpike for a report of a man with a self-inflicted knife wound, which investigators later determined was caused by a woman at the home, according to a news release from the office.

They found 41-year-old George Lamont Turner bleeding from a knife wound outside his home, the release states. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Court records indicate Coleman was denied bond in Bedford Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court on Nov. 2 and appealed that decision up to Bedford Circuit Court.

On Friday, Judge James Updike granted Coleman a $50,000 bond, and records show she was freed from the Bedford County Adult Detention Center later that day.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.