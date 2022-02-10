Bedford murder trial with ties to MS-13 gang continues

BEDFORD — Evidence continues to mount three days into a jury trial of an accused MS-13 gang member charged with aggravated murder and abduction in the 2017 killing of a Lynchburg teen, including testimony from a co-defendant who was present at the homicide.

Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura, 25, has pleaded not guilty to both charges in an ongoing trial in Bedford County Circuit Court. He is among a group of men who Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance has described as a "death squad" that he said abducted Raymond Wood, 17, on his front lawn in Lynchburg, drove him a country road in the Goode area and slaughtered him with a knife. Coreas-Ventura has pleaded guilty to one count of gang participation and awaits sentencing on that charge.

"Their mission was to kill," Nance said in court.

Investigator Jon Maddox of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office testified he arrived at the scene of Roaring Run Road where Wood’s body was found at 10 p.m. March 27, 2017. Maddox explained in court injuries Wood suffered, including a large gash in the victim’s jawline, a major cut to the neck and multiple stab wounds in his chest and abdomen.

Jurors observed multiple photos from the crime scene, including a severed hand of the victim, a rock with a bloodstain on it and an outstretched arm with blood. Maddox testified it took six to seven hours to process the crime scene.

Nance said Wood was killed because the gang saw him as a rival in the Lynchburg drug market. After the group took turns stabbing and gashing Wood, several of the men, including Coreas-Ventura, fled into the nearby woods when a motorist came by and found the body, according to evidence presented in the trial.

Maddox testified an extensive search for the knife, which he said was more than 10 inches long and 2 inches wide, initially was unsuccessful, but new information in June 2018 led to its discovery within three miles of the crime scene. The weapon had been buried.

Cristian Sanchez-Gomez, a member of the gang, testified extensively Thursday about his role. A native of El Salvador, he testified he came to the United States illegally in 2002 and later moved to Maryland. Sanchez-Gomez testified he was one of four men who came from Maryland to Lynchburg to partake in the events that led to Wood's abduction and death.

Sanchez-Gomez testified Coreas-Ventura, while in his apartment, showed the large knife used to "make the soup," a phrase for carrying out a murder. He said Coreas-Ventura and Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez, who previously has been convicted of murder in Wood's killing, surrounded the teen and attacked him.

Wood resisted getting into the vehicle, yelled for his mother and moved "quite a bit," Sanchez-Gomez testified. Coreas-Ventura, in the vehicle, was on top of Wood choking him until he was not moving anymore, Sanchez-Gomez testified.

Upon arriving on Roaring Run Road and getting Wood out of the vehicle, Coreas-Ventura and two others cut Wood's body with the knife, according to his testimony. When Sanchez-Gomez said it was his turn to take part, headlights were seen and the four ran into the woods. The men walked by a river through the night, Posada-Vasquez buried the knife and they took shelter from the rain in buildings on a nearby farm, Sanchez-Gomez testified.

A local farmer testified he arrived in a barn at about 6:45 a.m. on March 28, 2017, and spotted two men there, including Sanchez-Gomez. The farmer testified he held a gun and flashlight on the two, let them warm up in his truck and allowed them to use his phone. They didn’t speak English and wanted a ride, the farmer testified, adding he thought they were “workers.”

After they said “GPS,” he gave them an address, and a vehicle pulled up that they got in, the farmer testified. He refused money, and minutes later the car returned and two more men ran out of a building on the property to get in the vehicle and flee in the direction of Lynchburg, according to the farmer’s testimony.

The farmer gave chase in his truck because he thought they had stolen items; he called 911 and was told to stop going after them, he testified. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office later called him to a traffic stop where he recognized three of the trespassing men, he testified.

Gary Desilvey, a former Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy, testified he responded to the scene of the homicide. The following morning he initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle matching the description from the trespassing incident, which had three occupants, DeSilvey testified. He identified in court Coreas-Ventura as one of the occupants and testified he found two pairs of gloves on him during a search.

One of the gloves had Wood’s blood on it, according to prosecutors’ evidence and testimony from a forensic scientist.

Lee Willis, a special agent with the Virginia State Police, testified he interviewed Coreas-Ventura at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office after he was taken into custody. A video played during the trial showed the defendant, while left alone in an interviewing room, display several signs with his hands that the officer said were gang signs.

Sanchez-Gomez got a ride out of the area the day after homicide, went back to Maryland and was arrested months later.

A total of seven alleged and confirmed members of MS-13 have been implicated in Wood’s death.

A higher-up in the Sailors clique within MS-13, Michael Eduardo Contreras, testified Wednesday on details of the gang’s culture, drug distribution activities and communication. Contreras testified he sent four gang members from Maryland to Virginia to take part in Wood’s killing, though he said in court he did not personally know the teen.

Contreras, who is in federal custody, was charged in a federal gang case that accused him of arranging for gang members to travel to Lynchburg to kill Wood. He pleaded guilty in October 2019 to gang membership and a drug charge — unrelated to Wood’s killing — and has not yet been sentenced.

Chris Kowalczuk, an attorney for Coreas-Ventura, heavily questioned Contreras and Sanchez-Gomez and during their cross-examination said they cooperated with the government in testifying against Coreas-Ventura for leniency and hopes of a lighter sentence.

Kowalczuk asked Contreras if he could corroborate his statements of how cocaine and marijuana was sent from Maryland to Coreas-Ventura in Lynchburg. When Contreras said he couldn’t, Kowalczuk replied, “I didn’t think so.”

When questioned by the defense, Sanchez-Gomez testified he initially wasn't truthful during the investigation but later told the truth. Kowalczuk said during questioning Sanchez-Gomez gave a "self-serving story" and minimized his involvement in his version of the events, which the attorney added has not been corroborated, to "save your skin" because he had taken part in a brutal murder and was not an innocent bystander as he described.

Larry Poindexter, a former Lynchburg Police Department detective, also testified about cellphone correspondence between Wood and the defendant seized as evidence. The evidence included screenshots of a video of Coreas-Ventura smoking marijuana in his apartment with the same knife used in the killing on the floor where he was sitting.

Coreas-Ventura also faces another count of aggravated murder, alleging the killing of two persons within three years, but that charge has been separated and will be tried at a later date. In 2017, the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department announced Coreas-Ventura was arrested and charged with murder, along with four other people, in connection with a 2016 homicide.

Sanchez-Gomez, who has testified in three previous trials, also faces a count each of murder and abduction in connection with Wood's death, along with two other felonies. He is scheduled for a March 8 jury trial in Bedford County Circuit Court.

