Watch Now: Bedford woman guilty of manslaughter in boyfriend's killing

BEDFORD — After just more than two hours deliberating Wednesday, a jury found a Bedford woman guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the October 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend and recommended she serve four years behind bars.

Laurie Lynn Coleman, 38, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of George Lamont Turner, 41. Responding law enforcement officers found Turner lying in front of the couple’s home at 977 Salem Turnpike in Bedford with a knife wound to the chest and he died shortly afterward at Bedford Memorial Hospital, according to testimony during Coleman’s two-day trial in Bedford Circuit Court.

Coleman testified she had no memory of stabbing Turner with a kitchen knife. Ronnie West, Coleman’s attorney, on Wednesday questioned a Bedford town police detective about an interview where Coleman was asked about the knife, which according to his testimony was not sent off for fingerprint testing.

A video recording of the detective’s interview with Coleman played to the jury showed Coleman sobbing upon being told Turner had died. She yelled through tears, “Oh my God, no!” and, “I’m going to go to jail.” She was heard in the interview saying, “He deserved it, if I did do it.”

Coleman testified she has no previous felony convictions and did not want Turner to die.

Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Dolen argued Coleman stabbed Turner with malice for cheating on her. She was angry, wanted revenge and was purposeful in the fatal blow to his heart, Dolen told jurors.

“She could have chose anywhere but she’s mad at him,” Dolen said of the knife wound just more than three inches deep.

Dolan referenced Coleman’s statement Turner deserved it.

“It doesn’t get any clearer than that,” Dolen said. “She had malice when she killed him.”

Dolen argued Coleman lied from the outset in a 911 call in which she claimed he stabbed himself, “created her own narrative” and when investigators “broke down her lies” she changed her story and said repeatedly she didn’t remember. He told the jury she was “maintaining lies so difficult because you have to keep pieces of the puzzle together.”

She was “grasping for straws” and “all over the place” with her version of events, Dolen argued.

“She knows exactly what happened,” Dolen said.

West argued investigators, “without any wiggle room,” immediately focused on Coleman as the killer and told her during interviews she did it when she insisted she didn’t recall doing so. Her two daughters were home at the time and were not considered suspects during the investigation, according to law enforcement officers’ testimonies.

“Where is there any evidence she wanted him dead?” West told the jury.

He added, “She didn’t kill him because he cheated on her, whatever.” West said the jury’s role in weighing the evidence is not to create a play-by-play of what happened.

“We don’t know what happened,” West said.

He argued too many questions remain and asked why the knife wasn’t tested for fingerprints. West said Coleman experienced trauma, was “freaking out trying to figure out what was going on.” She was found by arriving officers sobbing over Turner’s body as he struggled to breathe, which West argued is behavior inconsistent with a malicious stabbing.

“She has never wanted Mr. Turner dead,” West said.

Veronica Nellum, Turner’s older sister, testified the family is devastated and going through a series of emotions in attempting to make sense of the tragedy.

“He had no reason to die alone because he had a loving family,” Nellum said.

Julia Browley, Turner’s mother, broke down in tears while testifying of the effects of her youngest son’s death.

“In that very moment, my whole life changed,” Browley testified of first hearing he died. “A part of my heart was gone ... I just want to know why.”

Browley said she often goes into her son’s Jeep to feel his presence, and the pain she feels is indescribable.

“I miss my son so bad,” Browley said through tears. “It makes my heart ache so bad he had to leave this world the way he did. It shouldn’t have happened.”

Coleman faced five to 40 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge. Before the jury deliberated the sentence, which took less than an hour, Dolen argued for a maximum of 10 years for voluntary manslaughter.

“She took so much more than 10 years from him,” Dolen said of Turner’s killing.

West said Coleman is a good woman who will have to live with the effects of a single interaction the rest of her life.

“It’s not fair what happened to Mr. Turner,” West said. “This is an absolute tragic situation.”

Coleman, who is on bond while awaiting a May 20 sentencing hearing, testified she lost her job at the Bedford County Nursing Home after her arrest and she’s not been able to find employment since, though she’s tried. She said if she could change the events of that night she would, and she apologized to Turner’s family, asking their forgiveness “for my part.”

“None of this was supposed to happen,” Coleman said.

Nellum said in court the family forgives Coleman, not for her but for them in releasing the pain and hurt. After the trial Nellum said she is disappointed in the verdicts but accepts the outcome and Turner’s family thanks the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office for its help.

“We’re going to give it to God,” Nellum said. “We’re going to let Him handle the rest.”

