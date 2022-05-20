Bedford woman sentenced to 4 years in boyfriend's stabbing death

BEDFORD — A Bedford woman was sentenced to four years in prison Friday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter stemming from the October 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Laurie Lynn Coleman, 38, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of George Lamont Turner, 41, but a jury in February found her guilty of the lesser charge.

Responding law enforcement officers found Turner lying in front of the couple’s home at 977 Salem Turnpike in Bedford with a knife wound to the chest.

Turner died shortly afterward at Bedford Memorial Hospital, according to testimony during Coleman’s two-day February trial in Bedford County Circuit Court.

Coleman testified at trial she had no memory of stabbing Turner with a kitchen knife.

Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Dolen argued Coleman stabbed Turner with malice for cheating on her. She was angry and wanted revenge in the fatal blow to his heart, Dolen told jurors.

The wound just more than three inches deep was purposeful, Dolen told the jury, referencing Coleman telling investigators Turner deserved it if she did do it.

He argued at trial Coleman lied in a 911 call claiming Turner stabbed himself, created her own narrative and was grasping at straws in maintaining her version of events.

Ronnie West, Coleman's attorney, argued at trial there was no evidence she wanted Turner dead and questioned why the kitchen knife wasn't tested for fingerprints during the investigation. He has described Coleman as a good woman who has to live the rest of her life with the effects of a tragic situation.

At Coleman's sentencing hearing Friday before Judge James Updike, West said Coleman showed immediate remorse upon learning of Turner's death and she has no previous criminal history.

Before Updike upheld the jury's four-year recommendation, Coleman said she was sorry for what happened that night. Coleman, who was on bond at trial and the past three months, was taken into custody Friday to begin serving her sentence.

"The four years she got does not bring my son back," Julia Browley, Turner’s mother, said after the hearing. "I'm giving it to the good Lord and will let Him handle it."

