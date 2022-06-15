Bond denied for defendant in Campbell County child sex case

RUSTBURG — A judge denied bond Wednesday for a Lynchburg woman accused of four counts of sex crimes involving a minor in Campbell County.

Athena Florena Griph, 30, of Lynchburg, appeared before Campbell County Circuit Court Judge John T. Cook for a bond appeal hearing. She has been in police custody since April 2 on the charges, according to court records.

Griph is accused of one count of object sexual penetration against a minor and three counts of producing child pornography, records show.

Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews argued Wednesday the "serious nature" of these crimes should prevent Griph from receiving release on bond while awaiting further court proceedings.

According to McAndrews, Griph is facing a mandatory five years for one of the charges related to producing child pornography, a mandatory 15 years for each of the other two charges, and a potential life sentence for the object sexual penetration.

"Let's face reality ..." McAndrews argued to the judge, "when you know you're facing life in prison, the fact that you wouldn't run would be astonishing because you're spending the rest of your life in prison."

Griph's attorney, Tina Crouch, argued that while Griph is on medication for mental illness at the moment, she was not on them at the time. The defense also seeks an evaluation to determine the sanity of Griph at the time of the offenses, which, according to court documents, took place in March.

McAndrews argued the defendant's mental state should be another reason she should not be released on bond.

The defense also argued Griph's compliance with "all orders that any law enforcement member has given her," along with her history of no criminal charges should qualify her for bond.

Cook cited the severity of the charges, as well as Griph's mental state, as reasons she could be a threat to public safety in denying the bond request.

Griph's charges are set to go before a grand jury on July 11. The grand jury does not determine guilt or innocence but if evidence is sufficient to send the matter to trial.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.