Bond denied for defendant in Lynchburg murder case

A judge denied bond Friday for a Lynchburg man accused of murder in connection with the homicide of a woman whose body was found last month in a creek more than two weeks after her disappearance.

Leonard Eugene Blackwell, Jr., 41, of Lynchburg, appeared virtually before Judge Ellen White for a bond hearing. He has been in custody since Dec. 19 after police discovered the body of Clarissa Devon Jones, 37.

Blackwell faces charges of second-degree murder, destroying evidence of a felony, concealing a dead body and three counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said Jones was last seen Nov. 27 and was first reported missing Dec. 2, and evidence showed Blackwell was in a "sexual relationship" with Jones prior to her death.

She was missing for more than two weeks before police found her body in a creek near the 200 block of Trents Ferry Road on Dec. 19, according to warrants.

Blackwell was detained at the scene where Jones' body was found.

Warrants from the case also indicate police seized a shovel, knife and a blanket with a stain on it from the truck Blackwell was driving on the night he was arrested.

On Friday, prosecutors cited Blackwell's past offenses as a reason to not allow bond.

In June 2019, Blackwell was sentenced in Amherst County Circuit Court to two years and six months in jail for failing to register as a sex offender, second offense, a Class 6 felony. Prosecutors said at the time Blackwell was convicted of a sex offense involving a minor in 2001, which placed him on the registry.

In June 2020, Blackwell was sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty in Amherst County Circuit Court to two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

White told the defense that this was a "presumptive no bond case" due to the nature of the crimes and Blackwell's past. The defense argued he should receive bond due to his health.

Rebecca Wetzel, Blackwell's defense attorney, claims Blackwell is suffering from complications from his HIV diagnosis, stating he did not receive his medication until 12 days after his arrest.

Wetzel said that the gap in his medication caused his body's defense to it to build up, and it was causing lymph nodes in his body to swell.

She also said COVID-19 was "running rampant" in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, and that could cause more trouble for Blackwell.

White denied bond for Blackwell due to his "significant felony record, two failures to appear, one in Florida and one in Virginia, probation violation, and a failure to register as a sex offender."

Blackwell remains in custody awaiting trial, which is tentatively set for March 18.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.