Bond denied for Lynchburg man accused in homicide

A judge denied a bond request Wednesday for a Lynchburg man facing a murder charge in connection with the March 6 shooting death of a Lynchburg man.

Lynchburg Police responded to reports of a shooting at 5:10 p.m. that day, in the 1100 block of 15th Street. There, they found Jared Jacob Davis, 47, with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The following day, police arrested Keri Leon Sharpe, 33, and charged him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At a bond hearing Wednesday in Lynchburg General District Court, Sharpe’s attorney, Ronnie West, asked for his client’s release because he said there are issues in locating a key witness.

“The only person tying Keri to this murder is someone we don’t have access to,” West said in arguing for a secured bond.

Sharpe’s mother testified all of her son’s familial ties are in Lynchburg and he would live with her and her husband as he awaits trial. She said if the court so ordered, firearms would be removed from the home if he were released on bond.

Prosecutor Michael Pflieger argued against bond on behalf of the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, citing Sharpe’s previous five felony drug convictions and the nature of the current charges with sentencing guidelines ranging from 16 to 27 years.

He said Davis was shot once in the head and suffered six gunshot wounds to the chest. A verbal altercation involving Sharpe, Davis and a female subject was observed by the witness, Pflieger said.

The eyewitness saw Sharpe shoot Davis and later identified him in a lineup, Pflieger said. Sharpe has had issues with PCP in his previous cases and was on supervised probation when the killing took place, the prosecutor said.

West argued the witness, who he described as a drug addict, has changed his narrative in statements to authorities on the homicide.

“We just have one other person who, in any other situation, probably wouldn’t be believed in anything he said,” West said.

That witness wasn’t available during a previous hearing in the case, which was set for June 3 but was continued, according to West.

“We do anticipate we can eventually get him here to testify,” Pflieger said.

West said much time is needed to sort out evidence and details, which is why he is asking Sharpe to be released on secured conditions.

Sharpe’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 13.