Bond denied for Lynchburg man charged in home invasion

A Lynchburg man who a prosecutor said assaulted a city resident in his home and was shot doing so was denied a bond request Wednesday.

Alan Douglas Mould, 27, faces a felony count of statutory burglary and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He was arrested following the Nov. 25, 2020 incident.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Pflieger said in a hearing Wednesday in Lynchburg Circuit Court that Mould and co-defendant James Franklin, of Roanoke, took part in a home invasion where a young couple with children lived on the 100 block of Wooldridge Circle that night.

After midnight, a resident of the home answered a knock on the door by Mould and Franklin, who said their car was broken down and asked for assistance with jumper cables, Pflieger said. The homeowner declined and Mould physically attacked him, the prosecutor said.

The resident had a gun and fired three shots, wounding the two intruders, said Pflieger. Lynchburg police arrived and took them into custody, he said.

A Lynchburg Police Department news release issued at the time said officers responded at about 1:40 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress. Both Mould and Franklin were seriously injured in the incident, Pflieger said.

The victim also was injured and had surgery in connection with the incident, according to Pflieger.

Pflieger said Mould was on bond for another felony charge, a separate February 2020 malicious wounding and assault case in Lynchburg, when the home invasion occurred. He said the commonwealth opposes granting bail for Mould, citing the "serious, violent" nature of the charges.

Judge Frederick Watson denied bond for Mould, who appeared via video at the hearing, as he awaits trial. Mould is set for a Feb. 1 trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court on the malicious wounding and assault charge stemming from the February 2020 incident and is scheduled for trial on the November 2020 incident on April 25, according to court records.

Meanwhile, Franklin pleaded guilty last July to one count each of statutory burglary and assault and battery and was given a 6-year active sentence, court records show.

