BEDFORD — A judge denied a bond request Friday for a Lynchburg man facing one count of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges.

Najiee J’Hode Turner, 22, also is charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, assault and battery of an officer, attempting to elude law enforcement and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has said. Turner appealed a bond ruling in Bedford General District Court to Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike Jr.

At Friday's hearing, Bedford County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lawrence Steele said Turner is well known to local and federal law enforcement and is a major dealer of Fentanyl. On April 12, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police attempted to execute a search warrant on a vehicle Turner was operating at a gas station on East Main Street in the town of Bedford, Steele said.

Law enforcement tried to trap the vehicle but Turner reversed and crashed into an occupied sheriff’s vehicle, Steele said. An officer put a spike strip down and while holding a firearm toward Turner instructed him to stop the vehicle, Steele said.

Instead of stopping, Turner sped away and led law enforcement on “a very lengthy pursuit” of nearly 17 miles with speeds in excess of 125 miles per hour until his vehicle wrecked in the Evington area where he was arrested, Steele said.

During the investigation about 6,000 Fentanyl pills were located in the area where the pursuit took place, according to Steele and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

“That is a street value of $120,000,” Steele said.

Another search warrant was executed on a residence in the town of Bedford that Turner was at and other Fentanyl pills were found there as well, Steele said. Law enforcement seized $10,000 from that location and much of it was tracked back to previous control purchases as part of investigations into drug activity, Steele said.

Turner is expected to face federal charges in connection with the investigation, Steele said. “The Feds are going to take the case over,” he told Updike.

Steele described Fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism and argued against releasing Turner on bond while awaiting trial, adding the defendant went to great lengths to flee from officers.

“There was no telling what he would do if a citizen got in his way as well,” Steele said. “He is absolutely a risk of flight.”

Matthew Pack, Turner’s defense attorney, requested a secured bond for Turner, who he said has no previous criminal history. Turner’s mother testified the only conviction on his record is for possessing marijuana.

Pack said Turner is employed and has a strong support system that was present in the courtroom Friday. The Fentanyl pills were found along the road, not in the vehicle, and Turner has made no statements saying they were his, Pack said.

“There’s no pills found on him,” Pack told Updike.

Pack said the charge of attempted aggravated murder “at best” is a case of not stopping for law enforcement, and argued the weight of evidence against his client is not conclusive.

“There may be some issues with the charges in this case,” Pack said in court.

Pack told Updike he hasn’t heard anything about a federal complaint against Turner aside from what Steele spoke of.

The judge said the issue is whether Turner is a flight risk while awaiting trial, noting the attempted aggravated murder charge carries a potential punishment of 20 years to life in prison.

“It causes me to be concerned,” Updike said of the facts presented during the hearing. “If he won’t pay attention to police officers he may not pay attention to me.”

Turner faces a preliminary hearing on the charges July 24 in Bedford General District Court, according to court records.