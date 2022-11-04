Bond granted for Big Island man charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI in wreck

BEDFORD — A Big Island man charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a Bedford County man's death following a vehicle crash was granted a $25,000 secured bond Friday.

Robert Kevin Lewis, 52, also is charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.

During a hearing Friday in Bedford Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Lawrence Steele said on Dec. 28, Lewis drove the vehicle on U.S. 501 in Big Island when it ran off the the road near the Blue Ridge Parkway and collided with an embankment.

Emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel arrived on scene and observed a strong odor of alcohol on Lewis and his speech was slurred, Steele said.

"He was also very unsteady on his feet," Steele said.

The passenger, Jewel Phillip Spinner, 82, was hospitalized and died several weeks later, Steele said.

A medical examiner's report showed Spinner died of severe blunt force trauma to the head from the crash.

A blood draw performed after the wreck and analyzed showed Lewis had a blood alcohol level of .19, over twice the legal limit, Steele said.

Michael Lonchar, Lewis' attorney, said the defendant is unemployed because of disability from recent cardiac issues. Lewis turned himself in on the charges, has a criminal record but no previous history of missing court appearances and is no longer on supervised probation from a pair of drug distribution convictions in 2017, Lonchar said.

The incident marked Lewis' first driving under the influence charge, Lonchar said, arguing the defendant should not be considered a flight risk while awaiting further court proceedings.

"I don't believe he is a danger to the community," Lonchar told Judge James Updike Jr.

Steele said Lewis admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

"The real tragedy is what happened to Mr. Spinner," Steele said.

Steele opposed releasing Lewis on bond and argued the commonwealth believes Lewis poses a threat to the community.

"At the end of the day, judge, he is a danger," Steele said.

Updike ruled conditions of bond include no use of alcohol and not operating a motor vehicle.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 Jan. 27 in Bedford Circuit Court, according to online court records.