BEDFORD — A Goodview man accused of accessory after the fact: homicide in connection with an ongoing Bedford County murder investigation was granted a secured bond Monday.

Jonathan Dewayne Bell, 34, was arrested April 25, a week after human remains later identified as Ethan Ryan Bert, 20, of York, Pennsylvania, were found in a burning vehicle in Bedford County, Virginia State Police have said.

Joseph Richard Walker, 29, of Roanoke, was arrested in Brevard County, Florida, and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Bert, according to state police.

An investigation began after Bedford County Fire & Rescue crews were called to a vehicle fire on Sandy Level Road off Virginia 24 in the Goodview area on April 18, a news release has said. Firefighters arrived at about 12:45 a.m. to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

First responders found human remains later identified as Bert, who according to investigators died by violent circumstances prior to his remains being placed in the vehicle, the release said. The victim and Walker were believed to have known one another, according to the release.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said at a bond hearing in Bedford General District Court on Monday that he and Matthew Pack, Bell’s attorney, recommended a property bond of $25,000. Under the agreement Bell is to stay within the state while awaiting further court hearings, Nance said.

No other details of the case were revealed during Monday’s bond hearing. Bell and Walker each face a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. July 12.

— Justin Faulconer