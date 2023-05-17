BEDFORD — Exactly a week after a threat caused a high-level lockdown at Liberty High School and sent a scare throughout the Bedford community, one of two students facing charges in the incident was granted release on bond Wednesday.

Bryce Wilson Snead, 18, faces a Class 5 felony of threating a school. Another student, a juvenile authorities have not identified because of age, also is charged, Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said shortly after the May 10 incident just after 2 p.m.

Miller said the school’s resource officer was on campus and within two minutes of finding out about the threat, deputies and troopers began to arrive. The threat was found to be false.

Cameron Warren, Snead's attorney, said during a bond hearing Wednesday in Bedford General District Court the case is a serious one involving several students, including Snead, getting hold of a walkie-talkie.

Warren said as he understands facts of the case, Snead pushed a button to activate the device and another student made a comment "to the effect of a shooting in the building" that immediately raised alarm.

"There is dispute about what was actually said," Warren said.

Warren said there are legal hurdles to overcome but he anticipates the felony charge Snead faces of communicating the threat to be adjusted to a misdemeanor. Snead hopes to graduate May 26 and for the past week has been held in the Amherst Adult Detention Center's general population, Warren said.

"I think the message has been received after spending a week in general lockup," Warren told Judge Randy Krantz.

Warren said Snead has no previous criminal history and is barely 18, adding if the incident took place a month prior, the charge would be processed in Bedford County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Starting adulthood with a felony would be a "tough road," Warren told Kranz.

Warren said law enforcement acted appropriately and swiftly in responding to the threat.

"What is law enforcement supposed to do?" Warren said.

Bedford County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Stickney said a threat of a shooter or a shooting in the school library was made and security footage led to Snead and juveniles being identified during the investigation.

Stickney said the commonwealth is reassessing the charge against Snead. She said thanks to the efforts of Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, a state swatting law that becomes effective July 1 of calling in fake threats can come into play.

"We don't have that yet," Stickney said. "We have to reassess what we do have."

Stickney said the Bedford County Sheriff's Office's "swift and aggressive" response to the school was commendable. She told the judge she agrees Snead sitting in adult jail since the incident "certainly made an impression."

Krantz said unfortunately in today's climate with school shootings rampant, law enforcement has to handle any threat with all seriousness, as was done in this incident.

"The court doesn't disregard any of those things," Krantz said.

The judge said if he had "one iota" of a concern that Snead posed a threat to public safety he wouldn't hesitate to hold him in custody while awaiting further court proceedings and his ruling is based on the facts before him.

"The key concern seems to be what he's learned from this," Krantz said.

In granting the secured bond, Krantz said Snead is to be on good behavior, have no contact with the juvenile charged in connection with the incident, remain in the state and not use alcohol, marijuana or any illegal drugs.

"I don't want you engaging in anything that affects your judgment," Krantz told Snead.

A preliminary hearing for Snead is set for 1:30 p.m. July 24 in Bedford General District Court.