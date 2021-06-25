Bond granted for Lynchburg man charged with sex crimes against minor

RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man facing charges of sex crimes against a 17-year-old was granted $25,000 bond Friday.

Richard Lawford Wilcox, 58, was arrested June 16 on two charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor and was granted bond in Campbell Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court, according to court records and argument at his Friday hearing.

After making his $25,000 bond and returning to a relative’s home in Bedford County, where he was ordered to reside, he received a notice that he’d been let out of jail in error, according to his attorney, Paul Valois. Prosecutors had asked for him to remain in jail while they appealed the bond decision to Campbell Circuit Court, and Wilcox willingly returned to jail, Valois said.

At the appeal hearing Friday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Megan Shipman said Wilcox is accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old at least five times over the past year.

Shipman said when Wilcox was confronted by law enforcement, he at first denied the allegations and then admitted to them. Citing the nature of his charges, she asked Campbell Circuit Judge John Cook to deny bond.