A Brookneal lumber mill owner pleaded guilty to tax fraud last week, according to a news release from the office of Christopher Kavanaugh, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

James Edward Adams, 65, failed to pay employee taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, Kavanaugh's office said. Adams pleaded guilty to one count of willful failure to collect or pay over taxes.

Court documents show Adams took over the operations of his family lumber mill, Adams Lumber Company, in 2011. After that, from 2012 through 2022, he incorporated flooring and lumber entities into the business, including Adams Wood, Timber Trucking, Halifax Lumber Products, Halifax Forest and Halifax Flooring Products, according to the release.

This is not Adams’s first run-in with the IRS, according to the court documents and the news release.

In 2012, “Adams Lumber was referred to the IRS for failure to pay payroll taxes and a trust fund recovery penalty was imposed.”

The news release further stated Adams withheld trust fund and employment taxes from his company employees’ wages, in accordance with the Federal Insurance Contribution Act and the Internal Revenue Code, but through tax years 2014 through 2021, he did not pay the “vast majority” of that money to the IRS. This resulted in an outstanding balance of $598,800, the news release stated.

Adams faces up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.