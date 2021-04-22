Brookneal man avoids attempted murder charges in plea deal

RUSTBURG — A Brookneal man charged with attempted murder following an incident involving his neighbors last summer pleaded guilty Thursday to lesser firearm and threat charges.

Chad Everett Taylor, 40, was scheduled for a jury trial in Campbell Circuit Court on three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony, brandishing a firearm, and one count each of making threats in writing, reckless handling of a firearm and threatening over a public airway.

In exchange for Taylor’s guilty pleas to some of the lesser offenses, Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews dropped the three attempted murder charges and firearm use charges, which could’ve meant mandatory minimum time.

Taylor had taken issue with a portable toilet that his neighbors, the McGees, had placed near a barn they were renovating close to the property line, McAndrews said Thursday in a proffer of evidence. The family had moved to a house a little further down Hat Creek Road in March 2020, and though Taylor was friendly with them at first, McAndrews said that started to deteriorate over the summer when Taylor started to say the tranquility at his house was being disturbed.