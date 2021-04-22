Brookneal man avoids attempted murder charges in plea deal

RUSTBURG — A Brookneal man charged with attempted murder following an incident involving his neighbors last summer pleaded guilty Thursday to lesser firearm and threat charges.
Chad Everett Taylor, 40, was scheduled for a jury trial in Campbell Circuit Court on three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony, brandishing a firearm, and one count each of making threats in writing, reckless handling of a firearm and threatening over a public airway.
In exchange for Taylor’s guilty pleas to some of the lesser offenses, Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews dropped the three attempted murder charges and firearm use charges, which could’ve meant mandatory minimum time.
Taylor had taken issue with a portable toilet that his neighbors, the McGees, had placed near a barn they were renovating close to the property line, McAndrews said Thursday in a proffer of evidence. The family had moved to a house a little further down Hat Creek Road in March 2020, and though Taylor was friendly with them at first, McAndrews said that started to deteriorate over the summer when Taylor started to say the tranquility at his house was being disturbed.
On July 21, Taylor text-messaged the McGees asking them to move the toilet, and they politely responded they wouldn’t, according to McAndrews. Taylor replied with a tense, curse-laden text message and within 10 minutes had started to blare loud music and had moved tires and gas cans into what McAndrews called a “barricade” near the barn, where John McGee and his daughter were.
Taylor donned a tactical vest and carried out a shotgun that looked like a rifle, McAndrews said, and fired off 19 shots at the barricade after making eye contact with the child at the barn. McGee stated in prior testimony that Taylor didn’t shoot at the barn.
Taylor then took off in his truck and sped to the Walmart in Appomattox County, according to McAndrews, where he bought eight boxes of ammunition and left at least one loaded firearm unsecured in the truck. Dashboard camera footage from the truck, which McAndrews described but didn’t play back in court, recorded Taylor making threats to kill his neighbors and asking someone on the phone to supply him with multiple different kinds of drugs.
As Taylor drove back from the store, McAndrews said multiple law enforcement agencies were seeking him out — including a Virginia State Police helicopter — since the McGees had called 911. Officers started chasing Taylor and he fled, traveling up to about 125 mph and driving aggressively at officer vehicles before he pulled off into a field past his house and was rammed by a state trooper.
Taylor resisted officers as he was arrested, McAndrews said, with the loaded gun remaining in his truck.
McAndrews said a central issue in the case would be proving that Taylor’s actions conveyed intent to murder, citing a Virginia Court of Appeals decision in recent years regarding what constitutes an “attempted” crime — and one that reversed a defendant’s conviction.
While McAndrews said he was confident Taylor’s actions would constitute more than just a threat, he added if a potential jury didn’t convict Taylor of attempted murder, the only charges they could possibly convict him on would’ve been misdemeanors. By offering Taylor the plea deal, McAndrews instead guaranteed felony convictions.
Jim Childress, Taylor’s attorney, said his client was merely trying to annoy his neighbors in retaliation for annoying him, and went out to buy shotgun shells because they wouldn’t ricochet. He acknowledged Taylor’s behavior with his guns induced fear in his neighbors and said the plea deal was in the best interest of his client.
Circuit Judge Fred Watson found Taylor guilty of all but the six dropped charges and will sentence him at a future hearing that’s not yet been scheduled. In the meantime, officials will collect victim impact statements and a mental health evaluation on Taylor.
Taylor is held in the Campbell County Adult Detention Center.