Brookneal man gets four years in child sex abuse case

RUSTBURG — A Brookneal man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a minor in Campbell County.

Ricky Allan Nowlin, 49, was found guilty Thursday in Campbell Circuit Court of two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under age 13 and indecent liberties with a minor.

The offenses were from March 2020 to March 2021, according to indictments Judge John T. Cook read in court.

Campbell County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Megan Shipman said if the case went to trial the evidence would have showed the child disclosed the abuse in fall 2021. The abuse occurred on multiple occasions, Shipman said. Nowlin initially denied it to law enforcement, changing his story multiple times and later admitting to inappropriate sexual contact, Shipman said.

The victim was in the courtroom Thursday to observe the guilty pleas, Shipman said. A victim impact statement also was presented to Cook.

Shipman said the plea agreement ensures the victim wouldn’t testify.

“These are very serious charges,” Shipman said.

William Qullian, Nowlin’s attorney, said the plea agreement is in the defendant’s best interests.

One of the felony charges could have carried a life sentence and was amended to a lesser count of aggravated sexual battery, Shipman said.

Cook sentenced Nowlin to 30 years with all but four years suspended.

Nowlin will be on 18 months supervised probation upon his release, must register as a sex offender and is to have no contact with the victim or the child’s family, Cook ordered.