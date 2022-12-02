Brookneal woman convicted of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding in shooting

A Brookneal woman recently pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with a shooting in Campbell County.

Sherry Marie Wright, 42, was arrested following the shooting on June 13, 2021. Law enforcement responded to a home on Caroline Road in Brookneal after a 3 a.m. call about a potential shooting and found Timothy Wright and Cynthia Martin face down on the floor in separate rooms, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to testimony at an August 2021 preliminary hearing in Campbell General District Court.

The two victims were hospitalized and survived their injuries.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Investigator J. Allen Williams testified at the preliminary hearing that, in an interview, Sherry Wright admitted to shooting them. She and her husband had gone out that night and he left the house again, Williams testified. Wright told him that her husband had threatened her family on another occasion and she was afraid of him, also mentioning a gang affiliation, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing.

Wright took a pistol to the home where she found her husband, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing, and ended up shooting her husband once and Martin twice. Williams testified Wright told him she blacked out at the time of the shooting.

Wright pleaded guilty Nov. 14 in Campbell Circuit Court to the two attempted murder charges, two counts of malicious wounding and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to court records and Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to online court records.