Campbell County authorities arrest homicide suspect

Campbell County authorities have arrested a man who they say is a suspect in a homicide.

Matthew McNeil, 54, of the Rustburg area, was taken into custody at 3:30 a.m. Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. He is jailed without bond.

McNeil is a suspect in the death of David Malcolm Little, 57, who was found dead in his home on Magaron Lane around 3:41 p.m. Wednesday after deputies went there to check on him, the county sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday.

"The Campbell County Investigation Division is working in conjunction with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on this case," the sheriff's office said. "Additional and upgraded charges related to this homicide are anticipated. This is an active and ongoing investigation. This is an isolated incident with no further concern to public safety."

Matthew McNeil

McNeil

