Campbell County authorities arrest homicide suspect

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested in suspect in connection with a recent homicide.

Dashawn Hamlett, 23, of Campbell County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony in connection with the death of Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox County, the sheriff's office said.

Marcus was found Monday, dead behind the wheel of a vehicle, after deputies responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road.

A news release from the sheriff's office announcing the arrest indicated the homicide occurred on Sunday.

Hamlett was taken into custody Tuesday after a vehicle chase in Altavista that ended in the 5500 block of Wards Road, the sheriff's office said.

Hamlett is held without bond and more charges are anticipated, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the case to contact the Campbell County Dispatch Center at (434) 332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or through the P3 app on mobile devices.

The sheriff's office thanked "members of our community that assisted in this investigation" and the Altavista Police Department, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and The Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force.