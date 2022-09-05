Campbell County authorities investigating homicide

Campbell County authorities are investigating after a man was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday.

The county sheriff's office responded to the area of the 1000 block of Leesville Road to check on a motorist, according to a news release.

There, deputies found the deceased. The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the case as a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

"Community members are urged to please contact the Sheriff’s Office if they have any information on this case," the sheriff's office said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Dispatch Center at (434) 332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Community members can also leave a tip through the P3 app on mobile devices.