Campbell County jail to temporarily close as COVID-19 cases increase

The Campbell County Adult Detention Center will close temporarily due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the authority that oversees the facility.

The Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority said safely housing incarcerated people remains a challenge.

"In order to maintain the safety and security of the inmates and staff, while prioritizing COVID-19 protocols, roughly 120 inmates housed at CCADC will be transferred to other facilities within the Authority," the authority said in a news release.

"CCADC currently employs approximately 30 staff. The majority of the staff that supports CCADC will be temporarily transferred to assist the other facilities with daily operations. The necessity for CCADC closure lies within staffing limitations in accordance to strict CDC guidelines for correctional facilities."

On Jan. 11, the authority announced the Bedford Adult Detention Center would temporarily close for the same reason, and its 77 inmates and 37 staff would be transferred elsewhere.

For security reasons, the jail authority is not releasing details on specific times and locations of transfers.

The jail authority oversees five facilities in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Halifax.