Campbell County Sheriff's Office investigating larceny from local business

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office currently is investigating a theft which occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 22 from a local business.

According to a news release posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page, suspects entered Kubota of Lynchburg Inc., which is located in the 13000 block of Wards Road in Lynchburg off U.S 29, at about 4 a.m. and left roughly 30 minutes later heading northbound on U.S. 29.

The suspects' vehicle is described as a dark green pickup truck with custom wheels. The release states video surveillance shows the passenger of the vehicle appeared to be a male of dark complexion, wearing a light colored sweatshirt. The driver of the vehicle could not be seen on video.

The suspects stole three pieces of equipment of an undetermined value, according to the release. Kubota of Lynchburg is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

The sheriff's office asks if anyone has additional information to please contact the Investigations Division with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) 798-5900. Tips may also be entered online by visiting http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.

