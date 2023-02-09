RUSTBURG — A Gladys woman was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in connection with the September 2020 death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son in Campbell County.

Megan Marie Paris, 32, pleaded no contest to the charge in Campbell Circuit Court and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The victim, Ian Berger, was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for severe head injuries and died two days after the offense on Sept. 16, 2020. Paris was the child’s caregiver that day and gave statements to law enforcement that changed multiple times regarding what happened, Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul McAndrews said.

The boy suffered three head injuries and had severe swelling, McAndrews said. Medical experts said the force behind the child’s injuries was similar to that of a car crash, the prosecutor said at a previous bond hearing for Paris.

Paris was scheduled for a five-day jury trial starting Monday and faced a first-degree murder charge. In accordance with a plea agreement, the charge was downgraded to second-degree murder and two other felony charges, aggravated malicious wounding and child abuse, were dropped

On the day of the offense, the boy was found after his father called 911 saying the child had “seized up” and was nonresponsive with a large hematoma on his head, McAndrews said. The boy underwent multiple surgeries, he said.

Paris told law enforcement earlier that day the child ate breakfast and was OK but later fell out of his booster seat and hit his head on the floor, McAndrews said. She then admitted that story was not true and claimed the boy fell down the stairs, the prosecutor said.

McAndrews said if the case had gone to trial, medical experts would have testified the injuries were inconsistent with falling out of a chair or falling down stairs.

McAndrews said the boy’s father found a cracked soap dish and a soiled pair of the child’s pants in the trash. Child protective services had investigated Paris months beforehand, he said.

The plea agreement was pursued after he consulted with the boy’s parents, McAndrews said.

“I hope it provides them closure,” McAndrews said following Thursday’s hearing. “As the court rendered its judgment today, she is convicted of murder of this 3-year-old child. I think that was important to them.”

Trials are unpredictable and the question for the prosecution given conflicting medical evidence was whether to push forward to trial or come to a resolution via plea agreement.

“When I talked to the victim’s parents, they were of the opinion this was the proper way to go,” McAndrews said.

Text messages from the defendant indicated the victim was a source of frustration for Paris and her having to watch what she described as “his child,” which McAndrews said the prosecution felt could provide motive if the case had gone to trial.

“Those injuries were inflicted, whether the child was shaken, whether the child was slammed on the ground or struck with the soap dish dispenser that was found at the scene,” McAndrews said. “There’s no question in mind we could have proven, and would have been able to prove, something happened to him.”

The plea deal was “clearly not an easy decision” but one the prosecution felt was a fair resolution, McAndrews said.

Anthony Robinson, Paris' attorney, told Judge John T. Cook the evidence was sufficient and did not speak further in court on the plea.

A sentencing hearing will be set for a later date. The child’s parents’ victim impact statement will be reviewed during the sentencing process, Cook said.

McAndrews said he will argue for Paris to serve a 20-year sentence.

“No doubt in my mind, no question in my mind, I’m going to argue for the maximum,” he said.