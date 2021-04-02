Case against Lynchburg teen from shooting of E.C. Glass students dropped

After a jury verdict finding a Lynchburg teen guilty of unlawful wounding in connection with the shooting of two E.C. Glass students was thrown out earlier this week, prosecutors are abandoning pursuing criminal charges against him.

Austin Daniel Rozdilski, 19, initially was charged with murder in the death of Dre’yon “Biggs” Browley and malicious wounding of Justin “JB” Barnett in May 2019, along with two firearms charges. The jury in his case returned one conviction at the close of his December 2020 trial — a downgraded charge of unlawful wounding.

New evidence that emerged over the summer backed defense arguments that Barnett was armed at the time of the incident, his attorney, Joseph Sanzone, argued on Wednesday, lending credence to claims that Rozdilski acted in self-defense and that Barnett might have perjured himself on the stand.

Considering that new evidence before judgment and sentencing for Rozdilski was declared, Lynchburg Circuit Judge F. Patrick Yeatts granted a motion Wednesday to throw out the jury conviction.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said in a news release Friday her office reached out to Barnett’s family following the judge’s decision and “Barnett made it clear that he does not want to pursue this matter further.”