Cell tower company returns allegations of contract breach to Bedford broadband authority

Blue Ridge Towers has responded to a lawsuit from the Bedford County Broadband Authority over management of a broadband tower built in Big Island, stating the authority itself has breached contract in shortchanging the company.

The broadband authority filed its lawsuit in Bedford Circuit Court in late January, alleging breach of contract, fraud and other liabilities. The claim lays out different legal scenarios that demand different combinations of monetary damages and court interventions.

In efforts to bring better internet access to Bedford County residents, the authority contracted with BRT in February 2019 to build wireless towers throughout the county. The lawsuit claims BRT wrongly claimed ownership of the tower in Big Island and tried to “extort” the authority into paying more than what was initially agreed upon to take ownership of the tower.

In its response last week, BRT claims the authority is shortchanging BRT of $3.5 million as laid out in contracts. It states that terms of the transfer are still under negotiation and that it always meant to turn the property over to the authority “and still intends to do so.”